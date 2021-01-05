WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina county manager has received the go-ahead to develop a plan which would allow workers to carry guns inside county buildings.
The Beaufort County Commissioners voted 4-2 on Monday to approve a motion directing county manager Brian Alligood to come up with the plan, WITN reported. Alligood is to look at surrounding counties with similar policies and return with a plan and rules for the commissioners to vote on.
Commissioner Stan Deatherage said the move is for the protection and safety of county employees. Deatherage said many county buildings have signs that say “gun-free zone,” which he says could entice someone to enter the building and take advantage of the situation.
Take down the sign ! Bet ya , if the truth were known , there are already employees , other than law enforcement types , carrying . I know I would .
