After seven days of testimony summoning 47 witnesses, introducing nearly 250 pieces of evidence and churning through six court-appointed defense attorneys a former Jacksonville resident will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.
James Kelly Moore lll, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of 22-year-old Shelby Brown of Sneads Ferry.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 80 minutes on Thursday afternoon in Onslow County Superior Court before reaching a unanimous guilty verdict of first-degree murder.
Moore was sentenced by N.C. Superior Court Judge Henry Stevens lV to a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Moore through his attorney appealed his conviction.
Moore was not present in court when the clerk read aloud the jury’s decision. Moore was absent from the courtroom for most of the trial. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022, more than one week into the trial, Moore fired his sixth court-appointed attorney Bellonora McCallum, citing “conflict of interests.”
“Since my arrest, ain’t nothing has been fair for me,” Moore told the court that morning.
Jacksonville attorney Stuart Popkin appointed as a “stand-by’ lawyer for Moore for the duration of the trial. The state was represented by District Attorney Ernie Lee and ADA Mike Maultsby.
Brown's severely decomposed and partially charred corpse was discovered by children in a vacant field off Thomas Humphrey Road in Jacksonville on Dec. 31, 2017. Evidence presented at trial indicated that Brown’s time of death was on Dec. 4, 2017. Authorities also stated in court that they believed Brown’s body was placed in the field off Thomas Humphrey Road because vegetation along side the corpse did not show indications of having been burned.
Brown was reported missing by family members on Jan. 3, 2018. Her identity was not determined until Jan. 8, 2018 by state medical examiners through fingerprint analysis.
Moore was living in Greensboro at the time of his arrest in May 2018 but resided at his parent's Longleaf Place home while staying in Jacksonville, an established subdivision located within a mile from where Brown's body was discovered.
Early in the trial the state spent several days exonerating and disproving the involvement of Jacksonville businessman Harold Heath, owner of several area pawn shops. Heath’s name showed up in phone logs belonging to Shelby Brown. Evidence showed that Moore was using Brown’s after she was murdered as a ruse to show she was still alive and planning to rob Heath’s residence where according to text messages stated that “the old black man that lives four doors up from the intersection has $25,000 kept in bags inside his home.”
Much of the evidence used to convict Moore centered on three things: His cell phone numbers and their respective call logs; his girlfriends 2012 Kia Sorento and his poor use of grammar.
Expert witnesses from the cell phone company along with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service analyzed phone and text messages from each of Moore’s three phone numbers and Brown’s pinpointing their exact time and location that provided the jury with a timeline and road map as Moore ventured up and down U.S. 17 between Jacksonville where Moore stayed and where he dumped her body and Sneads Ferry where Brown lived and plied her trade as a prostitute off Orvin Drive.
Moore’s vehicle proved to be the smoking gun as far as DNA evidence. According to court testimony the third row in the SUV was saturated and reeked of a foul odor when he returned to Ocala, Florida shortly before Christmas reuniting with his girlfriend Erica Gaines. Detectives found blood throughout the vehicle and inside small crevices. The vehicle was repossessed a month later and sold at auction to an individual from Costa Rico. It was one day away from shipping out from Port Everglades, Florida. Had the ship set sail, prosecutors believe their case would have been weakened.
Moore’s poor use of the English language provided investigators “a fingerprint” in the case. The use of the preposition “to” and the adverb “too” was explained to jurors and illustrated to them by text messages sent by Moore on his mobile device and while using Brown’s phone after her death where he misused the words. Conversely, Brown used proper grammar including the word “to” and “too” proven by evidence entered into court from her personal handwritten journal she was keeping at the time.
This wasn’t the first time Moore has faced justice. His life of crime in North Carolina began in August 2000 when he was convicted in Onslow County for misdemeanor breaking and entering. He became a convicted felon two years later for selling schedule ll narcotics. In all Moore has been found guilty of crimes committed in Guilford, Jones, Johnson and Onslow counties, according the NC Department of Public Safety website.
