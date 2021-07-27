EVERGREEN (AP) — A North Carolina man has drowned after he disappeared from a campsite overnight, according to a sheriff’s office.
A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent on Tuesday morning to a campsite at Lumber River Campground in Evergreen. The sheriff’s office said Brian Thomas Lynch, 36, of Shallotte, was camping at a site near some water, and was last seen by a fellow camper at around 1 a.m.
Lynch was reported missing after he didn’t appear at the campsite in the morning. The sheriff’s office says Lynch’s body was found in some water. No other details were available, including a cause of death.
