LAWNDALE (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday.
Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said a call came in about the shooting just before 10 a.m., TV station WBTV reported.
The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, Norman said.
The call came in as a reported drive-by shooting, but deputies haven’t concluded that that was the nature of the incident, the station reported.
“It is extremely a fluid case, and it’s changing rapidly," Norman said.
The shooting happened in the small town of Lawndale, about 60 miles west of Charlotte.
