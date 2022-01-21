Special prosecutor says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot and killed son

A special prosecutor said there will be no charges brought against a Jacksonville police officer for shooting and killing his teenage son.
Wilmington District Attorney Ben David announced that determination in a morning press conference at the Onslow County Courthouse.
According to officials, Detective John Clukey fatally shot his son, Alexander Clukey, outside the family home on Haw Branch Road on Dec. 27. Deputies said the child’s father accidentally shot his son in the head.
Prosecutors say the officer left his home to retrieve his police vehicle and had his service revolver on his side. They say when he returned home, he was met by his son, and the two engaged in an Airsoft gun battle in the front yard. The three Airsoft guns were Christmas gifts; Clukey had two pistol-style Airsoft guns, and his son had an AR-15-style Airsoft gun.
David said the investigation showed that Clukey mistakenly believed he was pointing a toy gun at his son. He said the officer should have been more careful than to play an airsoft game with his son while having a real gun in his holster.
"Clukey reached for the pistol in his pants waist band. However, instead of grabbing the airsoft pistol, he grabbed his duty weapon which was still holstered on his waist," Crystal Lawler of Wilmington District Attorney's Office said. "Clukey discharged one round from his duty weapon consistent with a loose grip that he would have been using with an airsoft gun and not a real fire gun, the glock malfunctioned."
"This was not in a course of conduct, this was off-duty conduct. And this is an accidental shooting that occurred while a father and son were engaged in horse play," Ben David, Wilmington district attorney said. "In the present instance there is insufficient proof that John Clukey acted in a negligent manner. Accidents do happen."
"After thoroughly reviewing the facts and analyzing the applicable law, I together with my senior prosecutors have determined that no one will face criminal charges in the death of Alexander Clukey."
