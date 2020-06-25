FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jerry Tillman, right, speaks on a tax cut bill during a Senate Rules Committee vote at the North Carolina General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Tillman, a long-serving member in the North Carolina Senate, announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, June 30. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP, File)