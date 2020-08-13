WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of the eastern North Carolina city of Washington has died from complications of the coronavirus.
The city announced his death on Wednesday night.
Mac Hodges had been mayor since 2013 and was described as a “legend and a leader." He had tested positive for COVID-19 in July.
City officials said in a statement that “we are heartbroken. But the statement also said that they are "thankful for his amazing leadership, vision and most importantly the friendship he provided, always with a smile, to everyone he met and had an encounter with.”
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted his condolences. He said he's “grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many.”
