FILE - State Reps. Jason Saine, right, and John Bell confer as the N.C. General Assembly reconvenes for a special session on Dec. 13, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in the campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper's final two years in office. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP, File)