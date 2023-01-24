PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday afternoon from a sailing vessel taking on water 155 miles east of Cape Fear, North Carolina.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watchstanders received a report of the 73-year-old man aboard the 33-foot sailing vessel Freyja Sunday night and reported that due to heavy weather his vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules crew launched and hoisted the mariner from the vessel.
After the mariner was hoisted, the helicopter crew transported the survivor to Wilmington, North Carolina. There were no reported injuries.
