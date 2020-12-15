RALEIGH (AP) — Two man have been arrested in the shooting death of a bouncer at a North Carolina party club in 2019, police said.
Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, is being held without bail in the Wake County jail on charges of murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Raleigh police said in a news release.
Police had already arrested Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts, 22, last year on similar charges as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.
In June 2019, police said Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer inside a rental hall when he tried to break up a fight. Hopkins was taken to a local hospital, where he died. While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.