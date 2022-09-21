SOUTHERN SHORES (AP) — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said.
The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.
One person was rescued and brought to shore and the body of the second person was found around 3 p.m., officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.