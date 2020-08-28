FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County said. WBTV reported Friday, Aug. 28, that those who tested positive at the event were immediately isolated. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)