FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Of the seven Republicans, Burr’s vote to convict Trump was the most unexpected in the moment, and there were gasps in the chamber as he stood up declared his position. When the Capitol was attacked, Burr said in the statement, Trump “used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)