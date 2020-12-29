Craven County Schools to go virtual until January 19

Craven County Schools will be remote for the first few weeks of January.
The Craven County Board of Education voted Tuesday to move to all remote learning from January 6-19. Staff will remain remote until January 13.
In-person instruction was to start next week, but the board voted to postpone returning to classrooms in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Several school systems in eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, have already decided to start the first few weeks of instruction online in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.