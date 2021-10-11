HAVELOCK — One man was killed and another was injured following a shooting at a North Carolina nightclub early Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at 4 Kegs Nightclub in Havelock.
Police found two men lying on the street near the nightclub, according to reports.
Police officers said they were unable to identify or arrest a subject.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one died as a result of his injuries, while the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the shooting was related to an earlier altercation between several people.
The investigation is ongoing.
