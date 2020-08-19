UNC is suspending athletic activities for all sports teams due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.
The university said activities will be suspending through 5 p.m. Thursday. It will also close campus recreation facilities.
"After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,'' said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.''
This comes after the university reversed course and moved all undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester. Last week, 130 students tested positive for coronavirus and four clusters were identified around campus. Overall, UNC has reported 324 cumulative cases on campus — 279 students, 45 employees— since testing first began earlier this year.
