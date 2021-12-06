Shortly before candidates could start filing their paperwork and officially call themselves candidates for next year's elections, the state Court of Appeals on Monday halted filing for congressional and legislative races as it weighs a legal challenge to new district maps adopted last month.
"The North Carolina Court of Appeals just issued an order temporarily suspending filing for congressional and legislative offices," Paul Cox, associate general counsel for the State Board of Elections, told local elections directors in an email shortly before 11:40 a.m.
"By order of the court, the county boards may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice," Cox wrote. "Likewise, the State Board may not file candidates for U.S. House until further notice."
Filing in other races, including North Carolina's U.S. Senate contest, judicial races and local races, continues as planned.
This is a continuation of lawsuits a lower court heard arguments on Friday. Those judges decided not to order a delay, but the issue was appealed to the Court of Appeals and may ultimately be decided by the state Supreme Court.
