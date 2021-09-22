FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Two people were fatally shot in a home invasion early Wednesday, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of a home invasion and shooting at a Fayetteville home around 5 a.m. found two people who had been shot to death, news outlets report
Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted that two people were pronounced dead on the scene and the department’s homicide unit is investigating. Authorities didn’t say whether anyone else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.