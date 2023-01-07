PLYMOUTH - Deputies are investigating a fight involving cheerleaders that led to a school resource officer being stabbed, according to the Washington County sheriff.
Sheriff Johnny Barnes said the incident occurred at the basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School.
Barnes said there were at least two fights between the Washington County high cheerleaders during the game, with family members getting involved in the altercations.
The sheriff said a school resource officer was stabbed below the lip with what was believed to be a pen. The officer received a stitch at the hospital for the wound.
The sheriff’s office says they are reviewing cameras and plan to bring charges against anyone involved
