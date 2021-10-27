KINSTON (AP) — A woman attempting to cross a five-lane highway was killed when she was struck by a car whose driver didn’t stop, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol told news outlets that Amy Jo Tyndall, 43, and a second person were trying to cross N.C. Highway 11 near Ashland Drive juts outside of Kinston in Lenoir County around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The highway has four travel lanes, a center turn lane and was not lighted. the patrol said.
Tyndall was in the roadway when a vehicle traveling north hit her and kept going, the patrol said, adding that she died at the scene.
The second pedestrian, who was not identified, wasn't hurt, according to the patrol.
