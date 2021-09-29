MORRISVILLE (AP) — A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was closed for about two hours Tuesday night while officials responded to a report of an attempted carjacking, the airport said.
The airport said in a statements that the parking deck was closed after law enforcement with the RDU Airport Authority responded to a call in the parking garage around 5 p.m., The News & Observer reported. During the search, passengers were told to stay inside the terminals, and travelers arriving at the airport were redirected to a nearby parking lot.
No one was injured, and no suspects were identified or detained, airport officials said. The garage reopened around 7 p.m., airport officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.