CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was shot and wounded while responding to report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling early Tuesday, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to East 36th Street around 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release. A patron at The Blind Pig had been asked to leave after an altercation and shortly after police arrived, an officer was shot in the leg, police said.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police said weren't thought to be life-threatening. There's no indication that officers returned fire, police said.
Police are searching for the shooter. Chief Johnny Jennings said investigators don’t know who fired the shots, but the patron who prompted the call is being treated as a person of interest and they do want to speak to him, news outlets reported.
“My hope is that we will be able to hold the shooter accountable for shooting our officer,” Jennings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.