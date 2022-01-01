The search for a kayaker reported missing New Year's Eve continues this morning and the waters around Hammocks Beach State Park.
Hammocks Beach State Park officials told the Carteret News Times that a Coast Guard helicopter searched last evening from 9 p.m. until midnight for the missing kayaker identified as Swansboro resident Warren Liner.
Warren Liner, 72, of Phillips Drive in Swansboro and is a frequent kayaker, is believed to be the missing person, according Park officials. Liner went missing around 5 p.m. On Dec. 31. Liner's Teal colored kayak was recovered.
Rescuers from the U.S.Coast Guard, HBSP, Onslow County, Swansboro Fire Department, NC Marine Fisheries, Sea Tow and Western Carteret Fire Department are assisting in the search.
Officials with N.C. Marine Fisheries are still holding out hope in finding Liner alive. Two NCMF officers pushed back from HBSP boat dock at noon Saturday and were planning to search the spoils island that dot the waters between the mainland and Bear Island.
A neighbor of Liner said he frequently kayaked alone and would often paddle up on barren islands around the state park. Yesterday's water temperature was around 60 degrees.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
