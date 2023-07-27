FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. The athletics sanctioning organization that oversees most high school sports in Virginia told schools on Monday, July 24, that it has no immediate plans to change its regulations governing the participation of transgender athletes following the recent rollout of new guidance from Youngkin's administration on policies for trans students. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)