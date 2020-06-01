FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2005, file photo, former NCAA college football coach Pat Dye responds to a question during an interview in New York. Former Auburn coach Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, has died. He was 80. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Compassus Bethany House in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, FIle)