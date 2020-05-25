FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, wearing protective masks ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment, PPE, from a China Southern Cargo plane upon it's arrival. States are spending billions of dollars stocking up on medical supplies like masks and breathing machines during the coronavirus pandemic. An Associated Press survey of all 50 states found a hodgepodge of public information about the purchase of masks, gloves, gowns and other hard-to-get equipment for medical and emergency workers. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)