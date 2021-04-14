RALEIGH — Members of the state legislature voted on Tuesday morning to create a subcommittee to investigate the N.C. High School Athletic Association and the association will appear before the subcommittee for a hearing on Thursday afternoon.
In a meeting of the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) presented concerns about the NCHSAA's role as a private non-profit corporation and said the NCHSAA has more money than other similar organizations across the country.
According to the resolution, the subcommittee will be asked to "further examine issues concerning the administration and management of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and the oversight and supervision of interscholastic athletics in North Carolina public high schools."
Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger are expected to co-chair of the subcommittee.
Sawyer said Thursday's hearing regarding the NCHSAA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., but cautioned that the schedule could change. NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner James Alverson said the association accepted an invitation to appear before the General Assembly prior to Tuesday morning's motion to launch a subcommittee to investigate the NCHSAA.
"We are more than willing to educate the governmental leaders of our state about the mission, vision and values of the Association, including the purpose and origins of the NCHSAA Endowment," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. "If legislators are truly willing to listen, we welcome the opportunity for our state’s legislators to learn the truth about how the Association and its member schools impact our students and communities of this state.”
The news comes as legislators have been asking questions about the NCHSAA's role in high school athletics, the more than $40 million in assets the association has, it's authority to make athletic policy for public schools, and other issues — such as participation of charter and private schools, among other things.
Last week, Sawyer joined other Republican senators in introducing a bill that would require the NCHSAA to undergo state audits.
Tucker said Thursday that the NCHSAA is already audited annually by a third-party firm and that no incidents have been found.
" That audit report is made available to Board Members each year at the Winter Meeting and is available upon request for any principal of a member school, who, upon request, is also able to view the NCHSAA Budget and Monthly Statement of revenues and expenditures. Staff and Board Members remind the membership of these opportunities annually during Regional Meetings, when the operating budget for the upcoming year is presented," Tucker said.
