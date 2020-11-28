ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds.
Rocky Mount Police say they received a call early Saturday of a disturbance when they found the male victim.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the man's name and said the department is actively investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.