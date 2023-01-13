JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools.
Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab.
Anderson said the students were picked up by their parents after falling ill after consuming the gummies.
Police are working with the principal at Northwoods Park Middle School on its ongoing investigation.
