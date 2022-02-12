MOUNT HOLLY (AP) — Police officers shot and seriously wounded a car driver after authorities say he hit the officers with his vehicle.
Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper told n ewsoutlets Friday night that the officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle near an apartment complex on Friday. Officers were talking with the man when Roper said thedriver put the car into reverse and struck both officers.
The officers responded by firing their weapons. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two officers were released from the hospital after receiving treatment for their injuries, Roper said.
The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of local authorities, Roper said. Mount Holly Police will also conduct an internal affairs investigation.
