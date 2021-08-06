The N.C. House on Thursday, Aug. 5, concurred with the Senate on a bill giving parents control over the COVID vaccine.
House Bill 96, which passed on the concurrence vote, 106-5, requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine approved for emergency use, but not yet fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Senate news release said.
That includes the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Parents know their children the best. They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health,” Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, has said in a statement. “Just like other health care decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine.”
The bill, which unanimously passed the Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 3, also increases the number of vaccines and medications that immunizing pharmacists can administer, the release says. It authorizes immunizing pharmacists to “dispense, deliver, and administer certain treatment and medications, which are “approved by … Food and Drug Administration in accordance with the protocols established by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to persons at least (6) years of age. …,” says the bill.
The measure heads to Gov. Roy Cooper.
