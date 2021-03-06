Colonel Chris Thomas, a deputy in Onslow County Sheriff announces candidacy for sheriff of Onslow County. Currently, Thomas serves as second-in-command at the agency.
Thomas has served in law enforcement for over 34 years, beginning in 1986 after graduating from Coastal Carolina Community College. Thomas is also an Army veteran.
Thomas was born in Onslow County, and, currently, is a resident of the Richlands area.
