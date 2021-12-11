ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — Police in a northeastern North Carolina city have obtained murder warrants against a local man formally sought for the deaths of three people earlier this month, including a 3-year-old girl.
Rickey Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City, is now formally wanted in the Dec. 2 shooting deaths, and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to an Elizabeth City police news release Friday cited by news outlets.
Police arriving to a report of gunshots at Perry and Jordan streets found several people wounded. Those who died were Jaquan White, 18, of Elizabeth City; De‘Shay Berry, 39, of Manteo; and Allura Pledger, 3, of Manteo. Three other people were injured.
The police department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were contiuning to investigate, the release said. Authorities haven’t provided additional details about the shootings. Elizabeth City police officers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking information on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.