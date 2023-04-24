BEULAVILLE - The storms that moved through eastern Carolina Saturday produced four tornados, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornados were in Duplin County, Jones County and Onslow County.
Beulaville saw the worst damage as a tornado touched down near Lester Houston Road where a camper was destroyed by the EF1 storm that had peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The tornado first snapped several large trees, then ripped off at least half of the shingles on a garage behind the home, according to meteorologists. No one was injured.
The second tornado touched down near Richlands. The tornado peeled back metal sheeting on the roof of a garage and moved a boat on a trailer several feet and across Taylor Road, the storm removed some siding on a home and caused minor damage to a metal storage shed. Winds there were estimated at 75 miles per hour.
In Jones County, there were two tornados confirmed.
One touched down at the intersection County Lane and Highway 41, snapping several hardwood trees and causing major damage to a metal storage building. Meteorologists estimate that tornado had maximum winds of 90 miles per hour.
The second tornado in Jones County touched down in a farm field on Henderson Road where several trees were uprooted. Winds there were estimated at 85 miles per hour.
There were no tornado watches or warnings issued for Eastern Carolina before or after the storms.
