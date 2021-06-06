CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an infant was accidentally shot during a domestic dispute in Charlotte.
Multiple news outlets reported that the 1-year-old was shot in the hand Saturday during an altercation between two family members. The reports did not say how the family members were related to the child.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the child's injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.
WCNC-TV reported that one person was arrested. The child was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.