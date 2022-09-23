FILE - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., addresses a crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. Budd is leaning into support for abortion restrictions and amity for the former Republican president as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Budd is set to appear alongside Trump, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at a rally in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)