The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on its Facebook page Friday that human remains found on Huggins Island near Hammocks Beach State Park on Saturday, July 9 are those of a kayaker, Warren Liner, 73, who went missing Dec. 31, 2021.
“On July 14, 2022 investigators with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the medical examiner’s office that a positive identification of the remains found on Huggins Island has been made. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the remains belong to Warren Liner,” the release states.
On July 9, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to Huggins Island regarding human remains found by teenagers while they were exploring the island.
Mr. Liner went missing after going on a solo kayaking trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle. His kayak and life jacket were recovered during a search at that time on Bear Island, in the state park, but his body was not.
The search of the area and investigation on July 9 included members of the U.S. Coast Guard, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. Park Service.
