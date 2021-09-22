MOUNT AIRY (AP) — An 18-year-old has died after he was found lying in a North Carolina street with gunshot wounds, police said.
Mount Airy police said officers were doing a security check at a location shortly after midnight Wednesday when they found John Flores Martinez lying in an intersection with multiple gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.
Emergency personnel took Martinez to a Winston-Salem hospital, where he died, according to police.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting, and police said the investigation is continuing.
