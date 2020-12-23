FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Judge Cheri Beasley poses for a picture from the Chief Justice's seat in a courtroom in Fayetteville, N.C. The North Carolina Supreme Court says it will remove the portrait of former Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin, background, from its courtroom. Ruffin owned slaves during the 1800s and defended slavery through his court rulings. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)