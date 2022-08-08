CLEMMONS (AP) — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.
SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed as Alexander Dekontee Weah, 26 of Charlotte, the News & Records reported. The SBI is continuing to investigate Friday’s shooting and the case file will be turned over to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete, Grube said. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill will decide whether criminal charges should be filed, she said.
Grube did not identify the five officers. Greensboro police have said the officers involved are on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Greensboro Officer M.J. Ambrosio was injured in the shootout with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and he was in stable condition Friday, officials said.
The shootout happened Friday as officers from several agencies worked to serve a warrant for arrest on a Charlotte murder charge. Authorities have said gunfire was exchanged as they tried to arrest Weah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.