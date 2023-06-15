KINSTON - One person is dead and another has been charged with his murder following an incident Wednesday night near the Sandy Bottom community of Lenoir County.
Justin Dennis Jeffries, 25, has been charged with murder after an incident in the 200 block of Longview Drive in Kinston. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call there at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male lying in the hallway of the residence and a second person who was not responsive lying on the floor in the bedroom.
Lenoir County EMS arrived and took the first person — Jeffries — to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. He was treated for multiple lacerations to his hands; following his treatment, he was taken to the LCSO annex.
The second person, Joseph L. Hill, 71, was pronounced dead by the Lenoir County Medical Examiner from multiple lacerations he suffered during the altercation.
Jeffries was arrested for murder and remains in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.
