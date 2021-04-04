CLAYTON (AP) — A mother and her 2-month-old child have died in a car wreck in North Carolina's Johnston County.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the accident occurred Friday afternoon east of Clayton and north Selma on U.S. 42
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that the mother who died was Virginia Reyes, 22, of Clinton. Her baby died at a local hospital.
The wreck involved a dump truck and a sedan. Jordan Pack, a spokesman for the state highway patrol, said the truck driver was taken to the hospital. Pack was unable to comment on the truck driver's injuries.
