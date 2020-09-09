MEBANE (AP) — A 50-year-old truck driver was fatally struck by another tractor-trailer as it backed into a loading dock at a South Carolina equipment manufacturing facility.
Eugene Early McDowell IV, of Eden, died Tuesday afternoon at the scene of the accident at ABB Inc. in Mebane, Orange County officials said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
A witness told investigators that McDowell had backed his truck into the loading dock and gotten out, just as another truck backed in beside him and struck him.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Mebane Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but McDowell's injuries were too severe.
Authorities were continuing to investigate and no charges were filed as of late Tuesday, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.