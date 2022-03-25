Two massive great white sharks pinged in North Carolina's Pamlico Sound on Friday, according to the shark tracking researcher Ocearch.
One male shark, named Tancook, and one female shark, named Sarah, were spotted close to the North Carolina shore. Tancook weighs 715 lbs, researchers say.
Sarah was tracked just off the coast of Gull Rock Game Lands, or near the Swanquarter National Wildlife Refugee.
Sarah is the fourth white shark to be tagged and released during Ocreach's 2021 expedition in Nova Scotia. Over the past month, she's traveled from just outside the Onslow Bay to inside the Pamlico Sound.
Tancook pinged near Stumpy Point Bay, which is near Croatan Sound and Roanoke Island in North Carolina, according to Ocearch.
