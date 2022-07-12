FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a primary election night event hosted by the North Carolina Democratic Party in Raleigh, N.C., May 17, 2022. Gov. Cooper said Monday, June 20, 2022 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to do work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper’s office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, file)