John Caveny, Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is illuminated by a red-light flashlight as he kneels down to look at synchronous fireflies, or Photinus carolinus, in a wooded area near the Woods Walk Trail on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)