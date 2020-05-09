ASHEVILLE (AP) — Police say two people have died after being shot inside a car at the parking lot of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in western North Carolina.
Asheville Police said they were called to the restaurant Friday around 9:15 p.m. and found a 23-year-old Asheville man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Shortly thereafter, police found a crashed car at a nearby intersection. Inside was a badly injured 19-year-old man from Arden, a town about 10 miles south of Asheville. He died at a nearby hospital, and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Asheville Police believe both were shot while inside the car at the Wendy's parking lot. The 23-year-old victim was identified as Javon Malik Brown and the 19-year-old as Deonte James Ellison.
Police said Saturday they have identified and are looking for two persons of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.