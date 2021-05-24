SBI joins investigation of Pembroke police officer’s possible misconduct

PEMBROKE (AP) - The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has joined a police department in the state to investigate department police officers.
SBI and Pembroke Police investigators are looking into a video that shows an officer shoving people on a bench at a store.
The local newspaper reports Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear released a statement saying his department was made aware of an approximately one-minute video that showed the officer interacting with five different people in different scenes.
Locklear said his department has reviewed the video and is investigating. The officer, who Locklear didn’t identify, has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.
