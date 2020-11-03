Onslow mother charged with murder in daughter’s fatal overdose

ONSLOW COUNTY - An Onslow County mother has been charged in her daughter’s fatal overdose, according to Onslow County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 15 deputies responded to Earl Place residence in Midway Park resident Nancy Juanita Kellum, 37, is accused of providing methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to two juveniles, including her daughter. According to deputies, an autopsy showed her daughter died from an overdose. The other minor was a relative.
Kellum is in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond. Kellum's first court is today with another later in the month. Kellum is charged with murder and five counts of felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury, according to the NC Court calendar.
