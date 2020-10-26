CHARLOTTE (AP) — After several years of uncooperative weather, North Carolina pecan farmers say 2020 will bring a bumper crop.
The Charlotte Observer reports that key reasons are plentiful rain and sunshine this year as well as the lack of any major storms.
The state's prime pecan seasons starts early next month and runs through the end of the year. North Carolina is a top pecan-producing state and grows about 4 million to 5 million pounds a year, according to agricultural officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.